Brokers Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $18.20 for the year.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $221.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $185.44 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.13 and its 200 day moving average is $223.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

