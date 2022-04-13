Brokers Set Expectations for Deutsche Börse AG’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.
About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.