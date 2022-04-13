Brokers Set Expectations for Deutsche Börse AG’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($195.65) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.