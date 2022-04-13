Brokers Set Expectations for Genuine Parts’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $8.86 for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

NYSE GPC opened at $131.69 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,089,000 after purchasing an additional 73,757 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 464,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

