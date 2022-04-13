Bryan Kristian Nagel Sells 39,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,098,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,335,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.13. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ping Identity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.
