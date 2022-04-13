BTIG Research Trims Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price to $26.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FTCH stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Farfetch by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,302,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

