Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $44.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Bumble by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Bumble by 16,829.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

