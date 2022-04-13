Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,940 ($25.28) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRBY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($25.54) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,229.17 ($29.05).

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,594.50 ($20.78) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.73. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,773.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,820.66.

In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($21.02) per share, with a total value of £80,650 ($105,095.13). Also, insider Carolyn McCall bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($24.09) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($433.70). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,062,622.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

