C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) CEO Andrew Hirsch Purchases 10,000 Shares

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
