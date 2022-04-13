Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDRE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.56. 79,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,202. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.23.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. Analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

