CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $741.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will announce $741.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $791.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $691.25 million. CAE posted sales of $706.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,495. CAE has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CAE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CAE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CAE by 8.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.