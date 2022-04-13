Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $103.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.69% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.
CZR opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $119.81.
In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 69.2% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
