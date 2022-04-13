Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSTE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. 60,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. The company has a market cap of $354.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $171.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.77 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

