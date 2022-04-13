Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.
Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.