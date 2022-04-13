California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

CRC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. 838,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,827. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $24,722,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,388,577 shares of company stock valued at $64,802,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

