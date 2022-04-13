Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.55.

Shares of CCO stock traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.70. 1,147,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,482. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The firm has a market cap of C$15.82 billion and a PE ratio of -153.27. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$19.50 and a 1 year high of C$41.05.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

