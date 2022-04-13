Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$30.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.45.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$39.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.58 billion and a PE ratio of -150.42. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$19.50 and a twelve month high of C$40.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total value of C$325,098.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at C$441,292.86. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Insiders sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416 in the last quarter.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.