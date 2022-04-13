Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.72 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.96. Camping World has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

