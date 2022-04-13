Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. Camping World has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after acquiring an additional 378,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Camping World by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

