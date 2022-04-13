Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target to $37.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.51% from the company’s current price.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

NASDAQ NSTG traded down $11.25 on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. 98,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,992. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $997.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 292,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 475.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 122,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 66,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

