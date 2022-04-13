Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target to $12.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vapotherm from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $172.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -1.07.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth $11,422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,339,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 269,504 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

