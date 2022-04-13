Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Lamprell (LON:LAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 185.50% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LAM stock opened at GBX 26.27 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66. Lamprell has a 12 month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 68.80 ($0.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £108.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.81.
About Lamprell (Get Rating)
