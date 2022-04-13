Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Lamprell (LON:LAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 185.50% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LAM stock opened at GBX 26.27 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66. Lamprell has a 12 month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 68.80 ($0.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £108.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.81.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

