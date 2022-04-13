Canaccord Genuity Group Trims NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Target Price to $37.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

