Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$166.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$166.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$168.66.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE:CM traded down C$0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$144.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,907. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$158.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$152.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$123.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$167.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.6497118 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.22, for a total transaction of C$398,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$635,924.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.