Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CSFB from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.
CU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.33.
Shares of TSE:CU traded down C$0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.05. The company had a trading volume of 292,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,716. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$33.86 and a 12 month high of C$39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.83.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
