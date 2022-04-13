Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. 118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.51.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

