Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CWB. CIBC downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.77.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.44. 151,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,428. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$31.68 and a 12-month high of C$41.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.77.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2694841 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$793,134.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

