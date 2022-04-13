CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 81.8% in March

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CGRW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. CannaGrow has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
CannaGrow Company Profile (Get Rating)
