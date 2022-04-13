CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 81.8% in March

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGRW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. CannaGrow has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

