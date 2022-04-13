CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Down 94.8% in March

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CANL stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. CannLabs has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.21.

Get CannLabs alerts:

CannLabs Company Profile (Get Rating)

CannLabs, Inc provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CannLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.