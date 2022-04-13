CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Down 94.8% in March

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CANL stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. CannLabs has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.21.
CannLabs Company Profile (Get Rating)
