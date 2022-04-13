Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on CANO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE CANO opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

