Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $69.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.76 million and the lowest is $67.47 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $35.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $283.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $286.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $288.44 million, with estimates ranging from $279.05 million to $293.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. 24,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $319.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,148 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 80,165 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

