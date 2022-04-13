Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 223.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.86 ($2.92).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.88) to GBX 227 ($2.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 215 ($2.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.39) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of Capricorn Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £1,006,978.80 ($1,312,195.47).

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at GBX 200.20 ($2.61) on Friday. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 231.20 ($3.01). The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 209.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 195.94. The company has a market cap of £992.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

