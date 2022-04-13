Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 223.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.86 ($2.92).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 215 ($2.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.39) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.88) to GBX 227 ($2.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91), for a total value of £1,006,978.80 ($1,312,195.47).

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 200.20 ($2.61) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £992.14 million and a PE ratio of 1.51. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 231.20 ($3.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.71.

About Capricorn Energy (Get Rating)

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.