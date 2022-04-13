CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CapStar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CapStar Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

