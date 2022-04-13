Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Shares of CGRN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 112.26% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGRN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

