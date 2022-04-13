Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “
Shares of CGRN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGRN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
About Capstone Green Energy (Get Rating)
Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.