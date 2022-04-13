Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) will post sales of $57.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.42 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $63.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $237.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.52 million to $240.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $272.21 million, with estimates ranging from $254.67 million to $300.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 239,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $894.77 million, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

