CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $18,005.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $18,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,234.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $16,705.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $21,480.00.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. 671,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,388. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $96.88.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CareDx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 144,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,784,000 after acquiring an additional 185,808 shares during the period.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

