CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.58% from the company’s current price.
KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.
NYSE KMX opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.98. CarMax has a 12-month low of $93.23 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CarMax by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
