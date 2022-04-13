CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.73.

NYSE KMX opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

