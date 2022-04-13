Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives $20.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

CRRFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.28) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.48) to €18.80 ($20.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.85) to €19.70 ($21.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $4.37 on Friday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.