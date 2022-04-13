Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CARV opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%.

CARV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

