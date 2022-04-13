Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several brokerages have commented on CASA. Macquarie began coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 3,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.00 million, a PE ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 1.15. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.