Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Short Interest Update

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CAS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,301. Cascade Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get Cascade Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cascade Acquisition by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 207,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cascade Acquisition by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 456,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.