CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.21. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 67,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 70.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

