Caterpillar Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.11 (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $14.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

