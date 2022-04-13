Catherine M. Szyman Sells 20,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EW stock opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.91.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

