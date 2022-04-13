CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CBSC opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. CB Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.05.
