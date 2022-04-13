CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CBSC opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. CB Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

About CB Scientific (Get Rating)

CB Scientific, Inc provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.