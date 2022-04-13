CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $85.93. 1,747,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,638. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 321,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300,286 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.