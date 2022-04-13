CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CCFN opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. CCFNB Bancorp has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $61.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.
CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.