CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HSBC cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTGLY stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 24,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,741. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. CD Projekt has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.33.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

