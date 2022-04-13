Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of CLS opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Celestica has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,972,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

